FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) did well last session?

While FTAI Aviation Ltd has overperformed by 2.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTAI rose by 49.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $287.02 to $81.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 95.19% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2025, Stifel Upgraded FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on March 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FTAI. Wolfe Research also Upgraded FTAI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2025. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 31, 2024, but set its price target from $180 to $190. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FTAI, as published in its report on August 26, 2024. Stifel’s report from July 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $132 for FTAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI)

Investors in FTAI Aviation Ltd will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.25 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FTAI Aviation Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 263.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FTAI is recording 1.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.79%, with a gain of 16.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $262.10, showing decline from the present price of $293.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FTAI Aviation Ltd Shares?

The Rental & Leasing Services market is dominated by FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) based in the USA. When comparing FTAI Aviation Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 67.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.09%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.