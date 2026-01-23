FMC Corp (FMC)’s stock rises to 16.02 per share

While FMC Corp has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMC rose by 15.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.00 to $12.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays Downgraded FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) to Underweight. Wells Fargo also Downgraded FMC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2025. Barclays October 30, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for FMC, as published in its report on October 30, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from October 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $33 for FMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of FMC Corp (FMC)

FMC currently pays a dividend of $1.82 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.11%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of FMC Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.46M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FMC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a gain of 5.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.53, showing growth from the present price of $16.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FMC Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.