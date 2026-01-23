Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (EGBN) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) has overperformed by 16.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGBN rose by 30.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.07 to $15.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.58% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Janney Upgraded Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (NASDAQ: EGBN) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for EGBN. Piper Sandler also rated EGBN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on December 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. Gabelli & Co March 09, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for EGBN, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. Gabelli & Co’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for EGBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Gabelli & Co also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (EGBN)

It’s important to note that EGBN shareholders are currently getting $0.51 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD)’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EGBN is registering an average volume of 487.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a gain of 27.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.88, showing decline from the present price of $27.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.