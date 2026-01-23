Cava Group Inc (CAVA) produces promising results

While Cava Group Inc has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAVA rose by 12.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $144.49 to $43.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.72% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Truist on December 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CAVA. Mizuho also rated CAVA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 28, 2025. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Equal Weight on October 22, 2025, but set its price target from $74 to $64. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CAVA, as published in its report on October 20, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $80 for CAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Melius also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cava Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CAVA is recording an average volume of 4.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a loss of -6.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.20, showing growth from the present price of $66.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cava Group Inc Shares?

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Cava Group Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -17.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.