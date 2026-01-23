Can you still get a good price for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Shares at this point?

Within its last year performance, MBOT rose by 1.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.67 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.72% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MBOT. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated MBOT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 24, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on January 31, 2018, and assigned a price target of $1.75.

Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Microbot Medical Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MBOT is recording an average volume of 2.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a loss of -6.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Microbot Medical Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.