Callaway Golf Co (CALY) requires closer examination

While Callaway Golf Co has overperformed by 2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CALY rose by 35.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.48 to $5.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 22, 2026, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: CALY) to Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 16, 2026, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CALY. UBS also rated CALY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 17, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on July 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $9.50. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CALY, as published in its report on May 16, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from May 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CALY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Callaway Golf Co (CALY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Callaway Golf Co’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.94M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CALY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a gain of 8.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.05, showing decline from the present price of $15.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CALY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Callaway Golf Co Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.