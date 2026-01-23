BLDR’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Builders Firstsource Inc’s (BLDR) stock is trading at the price of $124.01, a fall of -0.99% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -29.19% less than its 52-week high of $175.12 and 31.44% better than its 52-week low of $94.35.

It is also essential to consider BLDR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.88 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 13.44. BLDR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.18, resulting in an 46.30 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR): Earnings History

If we examine Builders Firstsource Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.88, slashing the consensus of $1.72. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.16, resulting in a 9.06% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in contrast with the Outlook of $1.72. That was a difference of $0.16 and a surprise of 9.06%.

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.62% of shares. A total of 1,106 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 104.69% of its stock and 107.50% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 12.42 shares that make 11.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.54 billion.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 11.41 shares of BLDR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.31%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.42 billion.