Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAT fell by -4.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.17 to $21.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.35% in the last 200 days.

On January 02, 2026, CLSA started tracking Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ATAT) recommending Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on November 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATAT. Jefferies also rated ATAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $34.40. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ATAT, as published in its report on April 22, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $36 for ATAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT)

Investors in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.78 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 45.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATAT is recording 1.27M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.94, showing growth from the present price of $37.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

The Lodging market is dominated by Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR (ATAT) based in the China. When comparing Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.47%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.