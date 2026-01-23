ATEC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s (ATEC) stock is trading at $16.11, marking a gain of 1.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -30.81% below its 52-week high of $23.29 and 82.92% above its 52-week low of $8.81.

As well, it is important to consider ATEC stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 3.29.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 663.13. ATEC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 206.63, resulting in an 15.37 price to cash per share for the period.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC): Earnings History

If we examine Alphatec Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.03, slashing the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 233.39% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 233.39%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.99% of shares. A total of 352 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 74.01% of its stock and 93.68% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 10.37 shares that make 6.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 166.29 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 6.82 shares of ATEC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.59%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 109.28 million.