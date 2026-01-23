Are UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’shares a good deal?

While UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed by -4.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIGR fell by -9.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.55 to $6.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2025, UBS started tracking UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on September 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TIGR. Citigroup also Upgraded TIGR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 22, 2025. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TIGR, as published in its report on March 17, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $9.40 for TIGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. China Renaissance also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TIGR has an average volume of 3.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a loss of -3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.66, showing growth from the present price of $8.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR Shares?

Capital Markets giant UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) is based in the Singapore and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 163.27%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.