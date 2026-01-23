Analyzing ODV’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Osisko Development Corp’s (ODV) stock is trading at the price of $3.91, a gain of 1.42% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -6.90% less than its 52-week high of $4.20 and 237.50% better than its 52-week low of $1.16.

It is also essential to consider ODV stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 122.36 for the last year.ODV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.39, resulting in an 3.46 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Osisko Development Corp (ODV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Osisko Development Corp (ODV): Earnings History

Osisko Development Corp (NYSE: ODV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Osisko Development Corp (ODV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 29.74% of shares. A total of 99 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 30.01% of its stock and 42.72% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Condire Management, LP holding total of 21.96 shares that make 8.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 85.96 million.

The securities firm Anson Funds Management LP holds 7.15 shares of ODV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.80%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27.98 million.