Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Advanced Micro Devices Inc has overperformed by 1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMD rose by 18.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $267.08 to $76.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.42% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to Overweight. A report published by China Renaissance on January 13, 2026, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMD. Raymond James also rated AMD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $377 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 05, 2025, but set its price target from $270 to $290. Wolfe Research October 14, 2025d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AMD, as published in its report on October 14, 2025. Mizuho’s report from October 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $275 for AMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DZ Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMD is registering an average volume of 41.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a gain of 13.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $288.21, showing growth from the present price of $253.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advanced Micro Devices Inc Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductors market, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is based in the USA. When comparing Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 125.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.73%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.