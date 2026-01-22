Will EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s (EH) stock is trading at $13.88, marking a gain of 3.12% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -53.36% below its 52-week high of $29.76 and 9.21% above its 52-week low of $12.71.

As well, it is important to consider EH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 12.15.EH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.74, resulting in an 4.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH): Earnings History

If we examine EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.1, beating the consensus of -$1.07. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -3.08% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.07. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -3.08%.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.64% of shares. A total of 118 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 38.05% of its stock and 38.29% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Axim Planning & Wealth holding total of 4.37 shares that make 8.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 60.72 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.02 shares of EH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.85%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 28.08 million.