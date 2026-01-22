What is the investor’s view on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)?

While Vor Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOR rose by 38.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.80 to $2.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.88% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Citigroup started tracking Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on December 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VOR. JP Morgan also rated VOR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2025. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on November 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $9. Robert W. Baird October 15, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for VOR, as published in its report on October 15, 2025. Stifel’s report from September 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for VOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

To gain a thorough understanding of Vor Biopharma Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -125.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VOR is recording an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.96%, with a gain of 34.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.67, showing growth from the present price of $18.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vor Biopharma Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.