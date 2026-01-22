What is the investor’s view on Standard BioTools Inc (LAB)?

While Standard BioTools Inc has overperformed by 8.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAB rose by 28.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.89 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for LAB. TD Cowen also rated LAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on April 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3.25. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LAB, as published in its report on July 12, 2023.

Analysis of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -56.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Standard BioTools Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LAB is recording an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a gain of 0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.55, showing decline from the present price of $1.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Standard BioTools Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.