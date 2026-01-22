Technical analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) stock chart patterns

While Scholar Rock Holding Corp has overperformed by 2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK rose by 4.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.28 to $22.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.42% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Citigroup started tracking Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) recommending Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SRRK. BofA Securities also rated SRRK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2025. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on September 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $45. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SRRK, as published in its report on September 15, 2025. Jefferies’s report from August 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SRRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

To gain a thorough understanding of Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -218.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SRRK is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.50%, with a gain of 5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.36, showing growth from the present price of $46.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scholar Rock Holding Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.