Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) deserves closer scrutiny

While Sally Beauty Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBH rose by 12.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.40 to $7.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.61% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2026, Raymond James Upgraded Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) to Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on January 14, 2026, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SBH. Canaccord Genuity also rated SBH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 16, 2025. TD Cowen November 25, 2024d the rating to Buy on November 25, 2024, and set its price target from $14 to $16. Raymond James November 15, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SBH, as published in its report on November 15, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from December 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for SBH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SBH is registering an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a gain of 1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.20, showing growth from the present price of $16.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) is based in the USA. When comparing Sally Beauty Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.56%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 125.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.