Results from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) show risk

While Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BW rose by 29.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.83 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 189.33% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BW. Craig Hallum also rated BW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2022. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on March 25, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BW, as published in its report on March 25, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for BW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BW has an average volume of 4.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.88%, with a loss of -3.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.