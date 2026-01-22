ORBS’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Eightco Holdings Inc (ORBS)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.99% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.54. Its current price is -98.15% under its 52-week high of $83.12 and 57.79% more than its 52-week low of $0.98.

Additionally, it is important to take into account ORBS stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.99 for the last tewlve months.ORBS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.85, resulting in an 0.98 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Eightco Holdings Inc (ORBS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORBS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Eightco Holdings Inc (ORBS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 41.25% of shares. A total of 55 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 31.20% of its stock and 53.11% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC holding total of 14.38 shares that make 35.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22.29 million.

The securities firm Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. holds 12.08 shares of ORBS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 29.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 18.72 million.