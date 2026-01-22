Ondas Inc (ONDS) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Ondas Inc has underperformed by -4.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONDS rose by 28.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.28 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 147.68% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Stifel started tracking Ondas Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ONDS. H.C. Wainwright also rated ONDS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on August 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $5. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ONDS, as published in its report on December 11, 2023. Northland Capital’s report from February 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ONDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ondas Inc (ONDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 581.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ondas Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ONDS is recording an average volume of 97.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.88%, with a loss of -9.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.44, showing growth from the present price of $12.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ondas Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.