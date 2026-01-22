It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

While Vishay Precision Group Inc has overperformed by 7.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VPG rose by 21.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.98 to $18.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.11% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 13, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VPG. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded VPG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 08, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 14, 2023, and assigned a price target of $54. Colliers Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VPG, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vishay Precision Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VPG has an average volume of 145.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.88%, with a gain of 12.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.00, showing decline from the present price of $46.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vishay Precision Group Inc Shares?

Scientific & Technical Instruments giant Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Vishay Precision Group Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 78.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 677.92%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.