Is Arhaus Inc (ARHS) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Arhaus Inc has overperformed by 3.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARHS fell by -5.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.02 to $6.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.17% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, Gordon Haskett started tracking Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) recommending Hold. A report published by Raymond James on June 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ARHS. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded ARHS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Piper Sandler February 27, 2025d the rating to Neutral on February 27, 2025, and set its price target from $15 to $12. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ARHS, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from November 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for ARHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Arhaus Inc (ARHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arhaus Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARHS is registering an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -3.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.50, showing growth from the present price of $10.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arhaus Inc Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Arhaus Inc (ARHS) is based in the USA. When comparing Arhaus Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.27%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.