How did Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) fare last session?

While Transmedics Group Inc has underperformed by -5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMDX rose by 10.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $156.00 to $55.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.00% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2025, Needham Upgraded Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on October 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TMDX. Evercore ISI also rated TMDX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $155 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 16, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on September 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $115. JP Morgan December 17, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TMDX, as published in its report on December 17, 2024. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Transmedics Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 848.32K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TMDX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a loss of -6.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $146.00, showing growth from the present price of $133.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transmedics Group Inc Shares?

The USA based company Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing Transmedics Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 458.46%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.