Hesai Group ADR’s results are impressive

While Hesai Group ADR has overperformed by 2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSAI rose by 28.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.85 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.13% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, UBS started tracking Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HSAI. Jefferies also rated HSAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2025. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Buy rating on March 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $35. Goldman January 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HSAI, as published in its report on January 14, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HSAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hesai Group ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HSAI is recording an average volume of 2.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a gain of 9.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.14, showing growth from the present price of $28.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hesai Group ADR Shares?

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing Hesai Group ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 66.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 429.89%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.