Do investors need to be concerned about Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)?

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XENE fell by -8.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.60 to $26.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.65% in the last 200 days.

On September 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) recommending Overweight. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on May 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XENE. Deutsche Bank also rated XENE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 11, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on October 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $50. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XENE, as published in its report on October 01, 2024. Citigroup’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $62 for XENE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XENE is recording an average volume of 871.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a gain of 1.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.45, showing growth from the present price of $41.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XENE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.