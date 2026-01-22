Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)’s stock rises to 18.6 per share

While Denali Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 6.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNLI rose by 12.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.34 to $10.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.51% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, UBS started tracking Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for DNLI. Morgan Stanley also rated DNLI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on February 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $31. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DNLI, as published in its report on January 07, 2025. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

In order to gain a clear picture of Denali Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.53M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DNLI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a gain of 2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.86, showing growth from the present price of $18.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denali Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.