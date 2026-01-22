D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) shows promising results

While D-Wave Quantum Inc has underperformed by -3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS fell by -0.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.75 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, Wedbush started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on December 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for QBTS. Evercore ISI also rated QBTS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on August 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $26. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS, as published in its report on July 29, 2025. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for QBTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 54.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QBTS has an average volume of 39.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.82%, with a loss of -9.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.86, showing growth from the present price of $26.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.