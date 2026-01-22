Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Cipher Mining Inc has underperformed by -1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIFR rose by 20.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.52 to $1.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) to Overweight. A report published by Citizens JMP on November 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CIFR. Arete also rated CIFR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 24, 2025. JP Morgan March 13, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CIFR, as published in its report on March 13, 2025. Rosenblatt’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for CIFR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 197.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cipher Mining Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CIFR has an average volume of 38.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.42%, with a loss of -2.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.12, showing growth from the present price of $17.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIFR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cipher Mining Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.