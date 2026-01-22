Can you now get a good deal on Angi Inc’s shares?

While Angi Inc has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGI fell by -2.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.70 to $10.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANGI. Goldman also Downgraded ANGI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2024. Citigroup November 13, 2024d the rating to Neutral on November 13, 2024, and set its price target from $3.25 to $2. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ANGI, as published in its report on July 09, 2024. UBS’s report from February 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2.75 for ANGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Angi Inc (ANGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.48%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Angi Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ANGI has an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -2.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.14, showing growth from the present price of $12.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Angi Inc Shares?

Internet Content & Information giant Angi Inc (ANGI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Angi Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.23%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.