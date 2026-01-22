Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Build A Bear Workshop Inc has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBW rose by 6.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.85 to $32.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, CJS Securities started tracking Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) recommending Market Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on September 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BBW. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BBW, as published in its report on September 13, 2017. Dougherty & Company’s report from July 28, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $13.50 for BBW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of BBW’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Build A Bear Workshop Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BBW is recording an average volume of 391.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.15%, with a loss of -5.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.00, showing growth from the present price of $65.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Build A Bear Workshop Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Retail sector, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) is based in the USA. When comparing Build A Bear Workshop Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.13%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.