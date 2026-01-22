Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)’s results reveal risk

While Birkenstock Holding Plc has overperformed by 6.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRK fell by -3.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.66 to $36.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 16, 2026, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on January 08, 2026, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BIRK. BTIG Research also reiterated BIRK shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2025. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. Goldman July 24, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BIRK, as published in its report on July 24, 2025. BTIG Research’s report from May 15, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $72 for BIRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Birkenstock Holding Plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIRK is recording an average volume of 2.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a loss of -7.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.41, showing growth from the present price of $39.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Birkenstock Holding Plc Shares?

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Footwear & Accessories market. When comparing Birkenstock Holding Plc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 94.39%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.