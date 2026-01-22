Are BETA Technologies Inc (BETA) shares a good deal now?

While BETA Technologies Inc has underperformed by -7.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BETA fell by -7.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.50 to $22.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.02% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2025, Needham started tracking BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE: BETA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BETA. Jefferies also rated BETA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 01, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $47. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BETA, as published in its report on December 01, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from December 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for BETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BETA Technologies Inc (BETA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BETA Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BETA is recording an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.91%, with a loss of -3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.62, showing growth from the present price of $26.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BETA Technologies Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.