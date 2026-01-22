AMPL’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Amplitude Inc (AMPL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.49% from the previous close with its current price standing at $10.25. Its current price is -31.12% under its 52-week high of $14.88 and 35.76% more than its 52-week low of $7.55.

Additionally, it is important to take into account AMPL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.15 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 76.30. AMPL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.23, resulting in an 7.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Amplitude Inc (AMPL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Amplitude Inc (AMPL): Earnings History

If we examine Amplitude Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, slashing the consensus of $0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 40.75% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.01. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 40.75%.

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Amplitude Inc (AMPL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.66% of shares. A total of 275 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 77.62% of its stock and 80.57% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 9.89 shares that make 32.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 102.72 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 9.6 shares of AMPL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 31.93%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 99.74 million.