Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Advance Auto Parts Inc has overperformed by 10.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAP rose by 15.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.00 to $28.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.10% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2026, Northcoast Upgraded Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) to Buy. Goldman also Downgraded AAP shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 24, 2025. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for AAP, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from October 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for AAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

With AAP’s current dividend of $1.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AAP has an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.37, showing growth from the present price of $45.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.