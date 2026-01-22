A closer look at Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR)’s stock price trends

While Immunocore Holdings plc ADR has overperformed by 5.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMCR rose by 1.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.71 to $23.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, UBS Upgraded Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IMCR. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on August 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $48. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IMCR, as published in its report on May 27, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for IMCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMCR has an average volume of 322.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 9.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.32, showing growth from the present price of $35.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunocore Holdings plc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.