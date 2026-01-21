Was anything negative for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) stock last session?

While Bit Digital Inc has underperformed by -5.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTBT rose by 17.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.55 to $1.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on October 24, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BTBT. Northland Capital also rated BTBT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bit Digital Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BTBT is registering an average volume of 35.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a loss of -1.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.42, showing growth from the present price of $2.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bit Digital Inc Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is based in the USA. When comparing Bit Digital Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 282.52%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.