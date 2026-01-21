Was anything negative for Acco Group Holdings Ltd (ACCL) stock last session?

While Acco Group Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -30.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACCL fell by -35.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.00 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.20% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Acco Group Holdings Ltd (ACCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Acco Group Holdings Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACCL is recording 541.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.68%, with a loss of -43.87% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Acco Group Holdings Ltd Shares?

The Consulting Services market is dominated by Acco Group Holdings Ltd (ACCL) based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Acco Group Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 185.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.21%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.