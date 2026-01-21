The Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has overperformed by 5.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPID rose by 51.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.50 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.39% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: RPID) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RPID.

Analysis of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (RPID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RPID is recording 177.76K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.51%, with a gain of 43.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.