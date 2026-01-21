The AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While AST SpaceMobile Inc has underperformed by -2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS rose by 54.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.80 to $17.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 112.87% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, B. Riley Securities Downgraded AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on January 07, 2026, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for ASTS. Scotiabank also Upgraded ASTS shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $45.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 24, 2025. Scotiabank October 07, 2025d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for ASTS, as published in its report on October 07, 2025. UBS’s report from September 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $43 for ASTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1239.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AST SpaceMobile Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 13.68M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.06%, with a gain of 14.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.39, showing decline from the present price of $112.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.