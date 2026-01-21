Technical analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN) stock chart patterns

While Agenus Inc has overperformed by 0.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGEN rose by 7.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.34 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.98% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AGEN. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AGEN, as published in its report on June 06, 2023. Robert W. Baird’s report from June 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $80 for AGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Agenus Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AGEN is recording an average volume of 647.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.16%, with a loss of -20.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agenus Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.