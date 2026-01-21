NRGV’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

In the current trading session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s (NRGV) stock is trading at the price of $5.57, a fall of -2.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -12.36% less than its 52-week high of $6.35 and 833.88% better than its 52-week low of $0.60.

It is also essential to consider NRGV stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 11.14 for the last year.NRGV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.51, resulting in an 26.53 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV): Earnings History

If we examine Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1, beating the consensus of -$0.05. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -100.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.05. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -100.00%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE: NRGV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.65% of shares. A total of 119 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 37.08% of its stock and 43.45% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holding total of 18.54 shares that make 11.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 104.26 million.

The securities firm Sailingstone Capital Partners LLC holds 6.95 shares of NRGV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.14%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 39.08 million.