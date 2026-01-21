LEU underperforms with a -4.56 decrease in share price

While Centrus Energy Corp has underperformed by -4.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEU rose by 30.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $464.25 to $49.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.78% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2025, Needham started tracking Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE: LEU) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on August 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LEU. Stifel also rated LEU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2025. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on July 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $205. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LEU, as published in its report on June 26, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from June 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $160 for LEU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Centrus Energy Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 51.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LEU is registering an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.24%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $294.62, showing decline from the present price of $315.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centrus Energy Corp Shares?

A giant in the Uranium market, Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is based in the USA. When comparing Centrus Energy Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 161.94%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.