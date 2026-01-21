Is Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) a good investment opportunity?

While Spyre Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYRE rose by 2.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.31 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on December 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SYRE. Deutsche Bank also rated SYRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 26, 2025. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on April 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $45. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYRE, as published in its report on March 18, 2025. Wedbush’s report from September 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $45 for SYRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SYRE is recording an average volume of 771.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a gain of 2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.43, showing growth from the present price of $33.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spyre Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.