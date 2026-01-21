Is NBP’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

NovaBridge Biosciences. ADR (NBP)’s stock is trading at $3.86 at the moment marking a fall of -1.53% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -43.15% less than their 52-week high of $6.79, and 548.74% over their 52-week low of $0.60.

NBP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.72, resulting in an 1.95 price to cash per share for the period.

NovaBridge Biosciences. ADR (NBP): Earnings History

If we examine NovaBridge Biosciences. ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06, beating the consensus of -$0.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -50.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.04. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -50.00%.

NovaBridge Biosciences. ADR (NASDAQ: NBP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in NovaBridge Biosciences. ADR (NBP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.39% of shares. A total of 55 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 38.19% of its stock and 48.58% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC holding total of 7.99 shares that make 6.93% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 30.65 million.

The securities firm HHLR Advisors, LTD holds 5.98 shares of NBP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 22.94 million.