Is ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While ImmunityBio Inc has overperformed by 17.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBRX rose by 227.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.58 to $1.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 155.17% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) to Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IBRX. BTIG Research also rated IBRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2025. Piper Sandler May 12, 2023d the rating to Neutral on May 12, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $4. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IBRX, as published in its report on August 03, 2022.

Analysis of ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 425.07%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ImmunityBio Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IBRX is recording 15.88M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.51%, with a gain of 150.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $6.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ImmunityBio Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.