Is Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) stock is trading at $9.09, marking a fall of -7.39% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -12.81% below its 52-week high of $10.42 and 799.50% above its 52-week low of $1.01.

ERAS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.41, resulting in an 8.94 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Erasca Inc (ERAS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Erasca Inc (ERAS): Earnings History

If we examine Erasca Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11, slashing the consensus of -$0.11. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -4.46% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.11. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -4.46%.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Erasca Inc (ERAS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.67% of shares. A total of 188 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 81.59% of its stock and 92.37% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. holding total of 22.73 shares that make 8.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 207.18 million.

The securities firm T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 20.23 shares of ERAS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.13%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 184.41 million.