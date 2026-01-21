Investors’ Faith in Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

In the current trading session, Aeva Technologies Inc’s (AEVA) stock is trading at the price of $19.53, a fall of -1.04% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -49.65% less than its 52-week high of $38.80 and 675.20% better than its 52-week low of $2.52.

It is also essential to consider AEVA stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 77.47 for the last year.AEVA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 35.29, resulting in an 24.01 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA): Earnings History

If we examine Aeva Technologies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.46, beating the consensus of -$0.45. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -2.22% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.46 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.45. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -2.22%.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.08% of shares. A total of 203 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 71.91% of its stock and 93.49% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital LLC holding total of 16.23 shares that make 30.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 313.21 million.

The securities firm Canaan Partners XI LLC holds 3.6 shares of AEVA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.68%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 69.42 million.