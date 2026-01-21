Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Olaplex Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLPX rose by 15.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.84 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.08% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2026, Jefferies started tracking Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) recommending Hold. A report published by Northland Capital on November 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OLPX. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded OLPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 07, 2024, but set its price target from $2 to $3. Piper Sandler March 19, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLPX, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OLPX is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -5.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.02, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.