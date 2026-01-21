Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC): It’s all about numbers this morning

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)’s stock is trading at $26.57 at the moment marking a rise of 4.16% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -4.87% less than their 52-week high of $27.93, and 667.92% over their 52-week low of $3.46.

Further, it is important to consider FLNC stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.15.FLNC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.11, resulting in an 6.80 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC): Earnings History

If we examine Fluence Energy Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.13, beating the consensus of $0.24. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.1, resulting in a -43.94% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.24. That was a difference of -$0.1 and a surprise of -43.94%.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.91% of shares. A total of 345 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 74.47% of its stock and 107.79% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Siemens Ag holding total of 39.74 shares that make 30.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.05 billion.

The securities firm Siemens Pension Trust E.V. holds 11.76 shares of FLNC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.95%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 309.91 million.