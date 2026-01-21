Examining Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY) more closely is necessary

While Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -55.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBY rose by 15.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.95 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 295.46% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NBY) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 06, 2018, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NBY. Laidlaw also reiterated NBY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2017. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 05, 2017, and assigned a price target of $5.50. Laidlaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NBY, as published in its report on March 27, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from February 06, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for NBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -78.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -587.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.31M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NBY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 38.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 39.33%, with a loss of -51.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.85, showing decline from the present price of $6.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.